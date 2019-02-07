Rev. Dr. John Romig Johnson Charleston - Rev. Dr. John Romig Johnson, 83, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in hospice care. A service of Celebration and Thanksgiving will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, 10 February at Grace Church Cathedral, Wentworth St. Charleston SC. The family will receive guests at J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, on Saturday 9 February from 5-7 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorials to the Episcopal Relief and Development Fund. John was born in Augusta Georgia on February 17, 1935 and raised primarily in Charleston. He is survived by his wife Nicole Watts, and two living sons, William David and Kevin Frederick, three granddaughters, Cierra, Ashley and Casey and beloved dog Andy. He graduated from Heidelberg High School, Germany with highest honors, and Magna cum laude from Furman University, Greenville, SC., where he played varsity football. Following graduation from General Theological Seminary in 1960 John became Vicar of St. Peter's Church Great Falls, SC. In 1965 he Obtained a PhD in Psychiatry and Religion at the Union Theological Seminary in New York City and joined the faculty at Berkley Divinity School at Yale, New Haven. John was the Eugene Augustus Hoffman Professor of Pastoral Theology and chairman of the Pastoral Dept. at the General Seminary , NYC 1970 - 1981, Associate Professor of Pastoral Theology and Director of Field Education Berkeley Divinity School at Yale 1965-1968. During this time John completed training in Analytical Psychology, at C.G. Jung Institute, Zurich. In addition to practicing analysis and teaching at the Jung Institute in New York City, John served as a Pastoral Associate at Church of the Epiphany, New York City, 1980-1997, and at Christ Church Riverdale NY 1998 to 1999. He was Rector of St. John's Episcopal Church on Staten Island from 1999 to 2005 when he retired to Charleston SC. Since then he has served as Priest Associate at Old St. Andrew's Parish Church and from 2009 St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Charleston. He was a founding member of the Carl Jung Society of Charleston, SC., Board Member and Lecturer. Also Founding member of the Charleston Jung Society, Board member and lecturer. On Professional Advisory Board for Roper St Francis Hospital Chaplaincy Program. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary