Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Church Cathedral
Wentworth St
Charleston, SC
Rev. Dr. John Romig Johnson

Rev. Dr. John Romig Johnson Charleston - A service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for Rev. Dr. John Romig Johnson will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, 10 February at Grace Church Cathedral, Wentworth St. Charleston SC. The family will receive guests at J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, on Saturday 9 February from 5-7 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorials to the Episcopal Relief and Development Fund. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2019
