|
|
John T. Grooms Charleston - John Tairney Grooms, 76, husband of Linda Grooms, of James Island, South Carolina, passed away on April 6, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1942, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Ruth Tierney and Willie Grooms. Survived by his daughter: Misty Grooms; his son: Johnny Grooms; and granddaughter: Julia Grooms. The family will receive friends on April 11, 2019, from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on April 11, 2019, at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. The burial will follow at 2:30 pm at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital, Greenville, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 9, 2019