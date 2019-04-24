Joseph Patrick Casey JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Joseph Patrick Casey are invited to attend his memorial service on Friday, April 26, 2019 1 PM at Ft. Johnson Baptist Church, 1473 Camp Rd., James Island, SC. Joe graduated from Ft. Johnson High and attended Georgia State where was a member of TKE fraternity. He often said that being Chloe's father was the best thing that ever happened to him. He is survived by his daughter Chloe Casey of Conroe, TX. His parents Stan and Louise Tarnecky, a brother Kevin (Lynn) Casey, nieces Lindy and Shay Casey all of James Island, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 25, 2019