Joseph Smith, Jr. Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Joseph Smith, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7113 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Interment - St. Luke AME Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church; family hour from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Hattie Smith; children, Joseph Lemon (Miranda), Kimberly Lemon (Hakeem) and Kassandra Smith (Donnie); grandchildren; siblings, James Smith (Rosa) and Marie Legare (James); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
