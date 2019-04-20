Joseph "JW" Warren Fennell, Sr. Hanahan - Joseph "JW" Warren Fennell Sr., 70, of Hanahan, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1948 to the late Tudor William Fennell and Willie Mae Dicker Fennell. He proudly served in the United States Army and the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Hanahan High School. JW was an avid supporter of the Hanahan Recreation Center, where he coached youth sports and officiated football, baseball and softball. He is survived by his three sons, Joseph "Jay" Warren Fennell Jr., Jeffrey Brent Fennell and Jared "Ju" Blake Fennell; five grandchildren, Logan J. Fennell, Amaya K. Fennell, Omari L. Fennell, Xiomara N. Fennell and Asher D. Fennell, and three sisters, Bernice Judy, Joan Dodd and Betty Seegers. He is predeceased by his two brothers, William Fennell and Charles Fennell and one sister Marguerite Stickney. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home from 4PM-8PM. He will be cremated at a later date. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2019