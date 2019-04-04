Joseph Wingard Compton SUMMERVILLE - Joseph Wingard Compton passed away at home on Monday, April 1, 2019. The relatives and friends of Joseph Wingard Compton are invited to attend the Liturgy of Christian Burial Mass at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville, SC on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 9 o'clock followed by a brunch at the church in Madden Hall at 10:30. The interment will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon at Mepkin Abbey, in Moncks Corner, SC. The family will receive friends at Wingard's home, 206 E 2nd South St. in Summerville on Friday, April 5th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the scholarship established in Wingard's Daddy's name: The Citadel Development Foundation, The John Murray Compton Scholarship Fund, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409. Wingard was born on July 22, 1956, to the late Mary Ellen Cain Compton and John Murray Compton. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Marie Yarborough Compton, his step-children, Matt and Megan, and 3 grandchildren; his siblings: Ellen C. Brooks (David) of Battleboro NC; John Murray Compton, Jr. (Cindy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Rosa C. Saylor, of Newberry, SC; and David J. C. Compton (Debbie) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Don Saylor. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Wingard Compton.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2019