Juanita Blair N. Charleston - Juanita "Nita" Blair, 92, of North Charleston, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born February 7, 1927 in Wilmington, NC to the late Carl and Alice Horrell Gregg. "Nita" loved bowling and golfing and was member in different leagues of both sports. She was a loving mother, grandmother and loving Navy wife who took care of her family over the years while her husband served in the US Navy, and after his retirement. Surviving are two daughters, Cathy (Bill) Tulluck, of North Charleston, Terri Albergotti, of Moncks Corner, four grandchildren, Bryce (Lynn) Florie, Bryan (Sonya) Florie, Brannon (Renee) Florie, Chad (Tricia) Albergotti, and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents "Nita" was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Vasko Blair, and her brother, Rudolph Gregg. The family will receive friends on Thursday morning, March 14, 2019, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, followed with a funeral service in the Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 am, services officiated by Pastor Adam Spurlock, of Restoration Community Church. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Carolina Memorial Funeral Home (843) 797-2222 Visit our guestbook at



Carolina Funeral Home

