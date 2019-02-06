Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Peelor Cuddeback. View Sign





Judy Peelor Cuddeback MT. PLEASANT - Judy Peelor Cuddeback, 75 of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife of Charles V. Cuddeback passed away February 3, 2019 in the Roper Hospice Cottage surrounded by her husband, sons and sister. A Celebration of Life reception will be held in the Spring. Born Judy Anne Peelor in Poughkeepsie, NY on February 10, 1943, she was the daughter of the late James Rodney Peelor, Jr and Winifred Reutershan Peelor. After graduating from Poughkeepsie High School, she attended Bennett College in Millbrook, NY where she met her future husband on a "blind date". Judy loved the game of tennis; be it playing, watching or organizing matches. For many years she was a manager at the Four Seasons Racquet Club in Wilton, CT. After retiring to Mt. Pleasant, SC in 2000 she continued her newfound interest in golf; eventually becoming President of the Dunes West Ladies Golf Association. Her interest in the simple beauty of flowers and natural surroundings allowed her to successfully chair the Dunes West Landscape Committee responsible for the overall landscaping and maintenance of the many neighborhood entrances and common areas within the Dunes West Community. What Judy treasured most was her family. She will be remembered for her quiet, unconditional love and compassion. She was selfless and affectionately known by her five grandchildren as "GJ". Judy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charlie; her sons Craig Charles Cuddeback (Erica), grandson Trevor James Cuddeback of Brookfield, CT; Brian Peelor Cuddeback (Jennifer), granddaughter Lydia Peelor Cuddeback, grandson Samuel Garrison Cuddeback of Avon, CT; Kevin James Cuddeback, granddaughter Brinley Paige Cuddeback, grandson Parker James Cuddeback of West Hartford, CT; her brother James Max Peelor (Barbara) of LaGrangeville, NY; sister Jean Elizabeth Peelor of Westport, MA. and brother in law Thomas Ray Cuddeback (Nan) of Stamford, CT. A special Thank You to all her caregivers at The Savannah Grace Rehabilitation Center and The Roper Hospice Cottage for their loving care and support for Judy and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd, Charleston, SC 29464 or Savannah Grace at the Palms of Mt Pleasant, 1010 Lake Hunter Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019

