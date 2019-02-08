|
Julia Springs Haile, MD Charleston - The funeral service for Julia Springs Haile, MD will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403 or Coastal Conservation League, PO Box 1765, Charleston, SC 29402.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2019