J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
405 King Street
Charleston, SC
Julia Springs Haile M.D.

Julia Springs Haile M.D. Obituary
Julia Springs Haile, MD Charleston - The funeral service for Julia Springs Haile, MD will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403 or Coastal Conservation League, PO Box 1765, Charleston, SC 29402. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2019
