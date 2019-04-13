Julius "Nick" Bartley N. Charleston - The relatives and Friends of Mr. Julius "Nick" Felton Bartley those of his children Antwan Lamar Davis; Dominique Grant Townsend(Darin);Antwann Austin; Sadeja Bartley; those of his siblings Michael R. Bartley; Carolyn A. Bartley; Betty B. Sidibe and Linda B. Bailey; and his eight grandchildren; are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Services to be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 12PM at The Lowcountry Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC. There will be an Informal Visitation on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from the hours of 6PM-8PM at The Low Country Mortuary. Memorial messages maybe sent to the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC has been entrusted with final arrangements. Telephone(843)554-2117; Fax:(843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2019