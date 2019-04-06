Justin Burbage CHARLESTON - Justin Burbage 33 of Chas. SC passed away on 3/2 in Indianapolis while being treated for cancer. Justin is survived by his wife, Sami Hoover, father Pete Burbage, mother Missy Guffin, step-father Chip Guffin, brother Tyler Burbage, grandmother Shirley Peeples and many other family and friends. A celebration of life will be held April 11 at 6:00 at Charleston Presbyterian Church, 1405 Miles Dr, Chas, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019