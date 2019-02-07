Justine Wright Capers Charleston - Justine Wright Capers peacefully passed away at home on Monday, February 4, 2019. The family of Mrs. Justine Wright Capers announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 11:00AM at Wallington Presbyterian Church 705 King St. Charleston, SC. Interment: Hebron Zion Cemetery- Johns Island, SC. Mrs. Capers was preceeded in death by her husband Mr. Harrison C. Capers and two sons, Mr. James A. Capers and Mr. Joseph H. Capers. Mrs. Capers is survived by her children, Mr. Earl N. Capers (fiance' Janet Pharr), Ms. Mary L. Capers and Rev. Robert L. Capers; her sister, Ms. Thomasina Wright Grant; her sister-in-law, Ms. Maybelle Wright; her two daughters-in-law Ms. Nora and Emma Raye Capers; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends. Viewing for Ms. Capers will be on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2:30-5:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC and from 6:00-8:00PM at Wallingford Presbyterian Church. The family will be receiving friends from 7:00-8:00PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Justine is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019