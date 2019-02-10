Kathleen "Kitty" Cheatham Mt. Pleasant - Kathleen Lewis "Kitty" Cheatham, 96, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, died Saturday, February 9, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Kitty was born September 19, 1922 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Vernon Gadsden Lewis and the late Henrietta Louise Sassard. She worked for Grayline Tours and retired from Eckerd Drugs in Charleston and Mount Pleasant. She was a graduate of Memminger High School where she took the ferry from Mount Pleasant to Charleston to attend. She also attended Rice Business College. She enjoyed life with passion and had a big smile for everyone she met. She grew up swimming in Shem Creek with her friends as a young girl. She enjoyed dancing, music, travel, playing cards, board games, good food, local seafood, friends and her family. She had a love of animals and especially dogs. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church. She is survived by son, Ben Frank Cheatham, III; two daughters, Kathleen A. "Kathy" Hantz (David) and Weezie King, all of Mount Pleasant, SC; grandsons, Ben Frank "Chip" Cheatham, IV of Tampa, FL, William Robert "Billy" Cheatham of Mount Pleasant, SC, Christopher King (Jeannette) of Seattle,WA, Robert "Bird" King (Jessica) of Cocoa, FL and John David Hantz (Tina) of Roanoke Rapids, NC; great- grandchildren, Oliver King of Seattle, WA, Phoenix King and Christian King of Cocoa, FL, Michael Hantz and Emilee Hantz of Roanoke Rapids, NC. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Zip. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Earl S. Lewis, Vernon G. "Babe" Lewis, WB "Pete" Lewis and grandson, William R. "Bobby" Jones. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary