Kathleen Judith Gulbranson N. Charleston - Kathleen Judith Gulbranson, 79, of North Charleston, SC, wife of Bruce Gulbranson entered into eternal rest Monday, February 11, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 6650 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC, 29418. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant. The family will receive friends Monday, February 18, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm J. HENRY STUHR WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. Kathleen was born July 2, 1939 in New Haven, CT, daughter of the late Edward John Fitzgerald and the late Elsie Werle Fitzgerald. She was a BSN Registered Nurse and retired as the Director of the Wellness Center at Fairleigh Dickenson University in Teaneck, NJ. She was a member of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church. She is survived by a son, Robert Edward Gulbranson (Erin); two daughters, Elizabeth Anne Nesti (Anthony) and Susan Dawn Srock (David); brother, Edward Joseph Fitzgerald; sister, Mary Ann Lally (Tom); 9 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her name to the , 44-A Markfield Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.