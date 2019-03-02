Kellia Adams N. Charleston - Kellia Adams, age 48, of North Charleston, South Carolina passed away on Friday March 1, 2019. Kellia was born August 6, 1970. Beloved wife of Carson D, Loving mother of David T, Amber L, Daniel E, sister of Debra Fitzpatrick, Paul Thigpen, daughter of William Thigpen, step-mother Cheryl Thigpen all of the Charleston area. Visitation will be at the Riverbluff Baptist Church, 5421 River Bluff Pkwy, North Charleston Monday, March 4 from 12 noon to 1 pm. The Life Well Celebrated Service will start at 1pm. Burial will follow at the Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com for the Adams family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2019