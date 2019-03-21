Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
View Map
Kenneth H. Beeber Charleston - Kenneth H. Beeber, 99, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Muriel Henry Beeber entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 20, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Kenneth was born April 21, 1919 in Mount Vernon, New York, son of the late Herman Beeber and Anna Sprengal Beeber. He attended Northwestern University and was a retired electrical engineer. During his career as an engineer he worked on nuclear submarines along with numerous other engineering projects. Kenneth was a WWII Veteran serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps, was stationed in England and was a technical instructor for the B29 crew. He was a long time member of U.S. Power Squadron. He is survived by his brother, Howard J. Beeber (Donna S. Quinn) of Charleston, SC and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard E. Beeber of White Plains, NY and sister, Arline E. Brill of Denver CO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Inc. 107 West Park Boulevard, Suite 220, Columbia, SC, 29210. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
