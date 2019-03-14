|
|
Kennith Fornoy Edmonds N. Charleston - Kennith Fornoy Edmonds, 87, of North Charleston, SC, husband of Eileen Bush Edmonds died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. His Graveside Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road. Kenny was born December 4, 1931 in Lincolnton, GA, son of the late James C. Edmonds and Lela Broome Edmonds. He was the founder of Berkeley Heating and Air Conditioning in 1958. He is survived by his wife, Eileen Edmonds; son, Randy Alan Edmonds of Moncks Corner, SC; two grandchildren, Brandi Tenille Edmonds and Bretton Alan Edmonds; four step-children: Shelly Bush, Dani McKiernan, Bob Bush (Connie) and Kerri Cannons (Shawn). He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Gwendolyn Sineath Edmonds; daughter, Rhonda Ellen Edmonds, three brothers and two sisters. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2019