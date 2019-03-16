Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Kennith Fornoy Edmonds N. Charleston - The Graveside Funeral Service for Kennith Fornoy Edmonds will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 17, 2019
