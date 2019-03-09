Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kerry Goldmeyer. View Sign

Kerry Goldmeyer Mt. Pleasant - Kerry M. Goldmeyer, 73, passed away quietly and joined her Lord on March 8, 2019 after a year's bout with cancer. Born in Baltimore, Md to Lillian Milner McCabe and Daniel McCabe who both predeceased her, she grew up in Manlius, New York, graduated from Cornell University with Bachelor and Masters degrees in Materials Science and Engineering, and married her college sweetheart and husband of 48 years, Rick Goldmeyer, who survives her. Together they moved often with the Navy and Rick's profession around the United States and Italy, settling in Mount Pleasant in 2010. She raised two children, Rev. Aimee C. Goldmeyer of Springville, NY and Dr. James E. Goldmeyer of Erie, Co. She is survived by her children, daughter-in-law Dr. Roxanna Webber Goldmeyer and granddaughter Julia Sally Goldmeyer of Erie, Co, and siblings James McCabe of Atlanta, Ga., Merrily McCabe Coe of Salem, Or., and Daniel McCabe of Palisade, Co. Kerry was active and held leadership positions throughout the community at Palmetto Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Pilgrimage and Cursillo both locally and nationally, and as a Master Gardener in both South Carolina and Virginia. An Enrolled Agent with the IRS, she worked for many years as a tax preparer for H&R Block and Block Advisors, taking pride in her ability to help clients manage their tax liabilities and ease their annual filing experiences. A memorial service to honor Kerry's life will be held on Saturday 23 March at 11:00 at Palmetto Presbyterian Church 1720 Carolina Park BLVD, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466 with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Palmetto Presbyterian Church Building Fund. Visit our guestbook at



