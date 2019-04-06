Kevin Thomas Dubis Jackson, TN - Kevin Thomas Dubis, 84, of Jackson, TN and for many decades of Summerville, SC, passed away on April 3, 2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. He is survived by his wife of 4 years, Kathleen Riegel Dubis; a son, Mark (Beth) Dubis; two daughters, Marla (Ed) Boots and Sharon Dubis; two step-daughters, Connie (Tom) McDavid and Patti (Dan) Daily; 5 brothers, Ronald (Betty) Dubis, Frank (Pat) Dubis, William (Barbara) Dubis, Daniel (Belle) Dubis, and Charles (Kendria) Dubis; and 5 grandchildren, Cynthia Boots, Krystal Boots, Kimberly Boots, Benjamin Dubis, and Matthew Dubis. He was born in Worcester, MA to Frank and Rosaleen Dubis. His family moved to SC when he was a young boy. He graduated from North Charleston High School in 1952. He attended The Citadel and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1956, then joined the Army and married Joyce Jernigan of North Charleston. They were married for 54 years until she preceded him in death in 2010. He was a civil engineer and surveyor and retired from the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek, SC. Kevin was a man of faith who had compassion for those in need. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He enjoyed volunteering in Summerville for the Palmetto House and Meals on Wheels. He also volunteered at Middleton Gardens and enjoyed working in his garage on many projects. His family will receive friends and family on Monday, April 8, from 6-8 pm at Dyal Funeral Home in Summerville SC. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 2 pm at Bethany United Methodist Church. Entombment will be held on April 9, at 5 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be directed to the or Meals on Wheels. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 S. MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843) 873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary