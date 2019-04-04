Lamont A. "L.B." Drayton Jr.

Lamont A. "L.B." Drayton, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - The family and friends of Mr. Lamont A. "LB" Drayton, Jr. those of his father Allen Evans, son Darius L. Wade (Hope-Mother), siblings Natesia Drayton, Amanda Drayton ( Antwan), Samantha Yarrell (Andre), and Richard Gethers, aunts Lillian Pinckney and Janice Evans (Arthur), uncles Melvin Coleman (Joanne) and Herbert Drayton, nieces, nephew, devoted brothers/ friends Rodney Coleman (Latoya) and George Russell Currey (Haley), dear friend Kimberly D'Eugenio are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Trinity A.M.E. Church 378 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant S.C. interment Remley's Point Cemetery Mount Pleasant, SC. The viewing will take place at the funeral home Friday April 5 from 3-8 p.m. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2019
