Larry Bryant, Jr. HUGER, SC - Larry Lanard Bryant, Jr. 48, of Huger, SC, a Longshoreman Worker, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Funeral service celebrating the life of Larry Lanard Bryant, Jr., will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00a.m. at Joshua Baptist Church, 2482 Faber Place, North Charleston, SC. Viewing for Mr. Bryant will be at the funeral home on Friday, April 12th until 6:00p.m. Viewing at the church on Saturday from 10:00a.m. until time of the service. Interment: Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. He is survived by his, wife, Kasi Gaines-Bryant; mother, Phyllis Failey-Bryant of Hanahan, SC, son, Nicholas Bryant of Charleston, SC, daughter, Lauren Bryant of Charleston, SC, uncles, Samuel Failey (Eunice) of Albion, NJ, Joseph Failey (Loretta), Michael Failey (Clara), Herman Failey, James Bryant, Anthony Bryant (Faye), Timothy Bryant (Angie) of Charleston, SC, aunts, Catherine Failey of Chapin, SC, Barbara Frazier-Hankinson (Hank) of Hanahan, SC, Crystal of Charleston, SC, Julia Johnson (James) of Alexandria, VA, Bertha Bryant, Mary Bryant, Sara Mae Edwards of Charleston, SC, a host of great- aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. Arrangements by, Fielding Home for Funerals, 2704 Meeting Street Road, 843-744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2019
