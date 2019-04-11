|
Larry Bryant, Jr. HUGER, SC - Larry Lanard Bryant, Jr. 48, of Huger, SC, a Longshoreman Worker, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Funeral service celebrating the life of Larry Lanard Bryant, Jr., will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00a.m. at Joshua Baptist Church, 2482 Faber Place, North Charleston, SC. Viewing for Mr. Bryant will be at the funeral home on Friday, April 12th until 6:00p.m. Viewing at the church on Saturday from 10:00a.m. until time of the service. Interment: Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. He is survived by his, wife, Kasi Gaines-Bryant; mother, Phyllis Failey-Bryant of Hanahan, SC, son, Nicholas Bryant of Charleston, SC, daughter, Lauren Bryant of Charleston, SC, uncles, Samuel Failey (Eunice) of Albion, NJ, Joseph Failey (Loretta), Michael Failey (Clara), Herman Failey, James Bryant, Anthony Bryant (Faye), Timothy Bryant (Angie) of Charleston, SC, aunts, Catherine Failey of Chapin, SC, Barbara Frazier-Hankinson (Hank) of Hanahan, SC, Crystal of Charleston, SC, Julia Johnson (James) of Alexandria, VA, Bertha Bryant, Mary Bryant, Sara Mae Edwards of Charleston, SC, a host of great- aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. Arrangements by, Fielding Home for Funerals, 2704 Meeting Street Road, 843-744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Bryant Jr..
North Charleston Chapel
2794 Meeting Street Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-2545
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|