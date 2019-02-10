Laura Broach Hanahan - Laura Elizabeth Broach, 24, of Hanahan, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 9, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. NORTH AREA CHAPEL, 2119 Dorchester Road at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Wilson Cemetery, Awendaw, SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the North Area Chapel. Laura was born October 15, 1994 in Fort Hood, Texas, daughter of Tommy Allen Broach, Jr. and Leslie Diane Allen. She was a leasing agent who was very detail-oriented and always listened to customers at work. Equipped with a smile and her sassy, funny personality, Laura was a social butterfly and friend to all. She enjoyed going to the beach, traveling, was a community volunteer and an avid Alabama fan. Roll Tide! She is survived by her father, Tommy Allen Broach, Jr. (Joy) of Hanahan, SC; mother, Leslie Diane Allen (Joe) of Joppa, AL; six siblings: Michelle Snodgrass (Anthony) of Waco, TX, Robert Hammond of Gonzales, TX, Tyler Hammond of Waco, TX, Shawn Hammond of Gonzales, TX, Kaitlyn Broach of Joppa, AL and Tommy Allen Broach III of Hanahan, SC; grandfather, Paul J. Criser of North Charleston, SC; uncles, Steve Lewis of Harwood, TX and Joseph C. Broach (Ginger) of North Charleston, SC; aunt, Dorothy Teresa Garret (Malcolm) of Ladson, SC; niece, Gracey Snodgrass; nephew, Jayden Snodgrass; many cousins; and her chocolate lab Bama. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Scleroderma Foundation, South Carolina Chapter, 713-D East Greenville Street, Box 194, Anderson, SC 29621. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary