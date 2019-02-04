LAURA NEAL SMALLS

In Memoriam
In Loving MemoryOf MRS. LARUA NEAL SMALLS February 5, 1930 (89) Happy Birthday In Heaven! There is a Special Angel in Heaven that is a part of us. It is not where we wanted her but where God wanted her to be. Love you always, Sons Ronald (Elnora), Robert (Sandra-Yvonne), John, (Mary Alice), Errol, and Stanley "Last Button" (Sandra), Loving Grandchildren, and other Relatives and Friends. SUBMITTED BY ROBERT SMALLS
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2019