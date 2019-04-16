Lenora Cash

Lenora Cash Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Lenora A. Cash and those of her parents, Julie Roberson and Edward Cash; those of her children, Khalilah Adelabu, Shade' Adelabu, Erin Mora, and Cornelio Jarvis Adelabu; and those of her siblings, Randy Cash and Eugenia Foster are invited to attend her memorial service on Thursday, April 18, 2019, 1:00PM at New Life Christian Fellowship, 358 Liberty Hall Rd., Goose Creek, SC. Interment: Private. There will not be a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2019
