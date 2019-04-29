Lenora Spell Kessler Charleston - Lenora Spell Kessler, 89, passed away on April 29, 2019. She was happily married to Colonel Raymond Amandus Kessler, Jr. for 61 years before he passed away on May 5, 2015. Lenora received a diploma from Columbia Junior College and later attended the College of Charleston. Before getting married she was in the insurance business and was a former President of the Charleston Association of Insurance Women. Lenora loved being with friends and so was involved in numerous clubs including the Women's Council of the Gibbes Art Gallery, The Confederate Home, The Historic Charleston Foundation, The Preservation Society and the Cistern Society of the College of Charleston Foundation. She had been a member of the Garden Club of Charleston, the Ladies Benevolent Society as well as a former member of the UDC and the DAR. She was also a past president of the Huguenot Society of South Carolina. Lenora supported Porter-Gaud School and The College of Charleston and was a devoted member of St. Philip's Church for many, many years. Throughout her life, Lenora sat at a bridge table 2 or 3 times a week until her last year of life. Besides bridge, her hobbies included creating flower arrangements gathered from her garden, genealogy, and hosting parties at home and The Yacht Club. Lenora was also known by family, friends and anyone she knew for making the best southern dinner. During the 1970's and 80's she was a major proponent of the St. Philip's Candlelight Supper Tours where she was known for her shrimp creole, a huge hit year after year. Survivors include a son, Dr. Raymond A. Kessler III and his wife, Lois, and three grandsons; Dr. Raymond Amandus Kessler IV, Stuart Andrew Kessler and his wife, Allie, and James Kirk Sheridan Kessler. She was predeceased by a son, Kirk Sheridan Kessler. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in St. Philip's Churchyard, 142 Church Street, at 3:30 p.m. A reception will follow immediately afterwards at the Carolina Yacht Club from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Philip's Church, 142 Church, Charleston, SC 29401. A special thanks to Sandpiper Nursing and Rehabilitation and Amedysis Hospice for their love and support during this difficult time. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary