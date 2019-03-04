|
|
Mother Minister Lillian Louise Washington Jones Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mother Minister Lillian Louise Washington Jones are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Mosstree Road, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Carolina Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM with the family hour from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Mother Minister Jones is survived by her children, Cynthia Z. Green, Emuel E. Green (Viola), Tara Y. Reynolds, Shanee G. Tucker (Gary), Bertha J. Gray (William), Frances Boone, Harriet Johnson and Dessie Burgess (Harvey); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Viola Clara Point; brother, Alvin T. Washington; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2019