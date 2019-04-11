|
Lillie Mae Carson Huger, SC - Mrs. Lillie Mae Howard Carson, 88, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Residence: 1094 Baldwin Corner Rd., Huger, SC, 29450. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Lillie Mae Carson are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, April 14, 2019 12:00 NOON at God's Way World Outreach Church 1552 Boston Grill Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29466. Interment: Lavance Cemetery. Mrs. Carson is survived by her husband, Mr. Ernest Carson; children: Mr. Melvin Carson Sr. (Ruth), Mrs. Angela C. Brown (Earl) and Ms. Sharon M. Carson; her grandchildren: Mr. Melvin Carson Jr., Mr. Earl Brown Jr. (Quanna), Ms. Faith M. Brown and Mr. Jordan Brown; brother and sisters-in-law: Mrs. Anna Mae Howard, Mrs. Henrietta Howard and Mr. James Myers; and her 6 great-grandchildren. Viewing for Mrs. Carson will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Rev. Bryan McNeal Memorial Chapel, where they will be receiving friends from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Mrs. Carson was the former owner of Carson's Grocery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2019