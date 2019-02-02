Linda Ann Jean Wood Hanahan - Linda Ann Jean Wood, 71, of Hanahan, South Carolina, wife of Jerry Wayne Wood entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 2, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday in Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Linda was born March 25, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Orville Robert Collins and Bernice Faye Abshire Collins. She was a retired computer technician for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary. Linda married Jerry on December 15, 1966 and dutifully followed him wherever he was stationed in the Air Force. She raised three children and was the backbone of her family. Linda was a faithful wife, loving mother and adoring grandmother. In addition to her husband, Jerry of 52 years, Linda is survived by two sons: Gary Wayne Wood (Linda) of Goose Creek, SC and John Michael Wood of Hanahan, SC; daughter, Catherine Wood Adcock of Hanahan, SC; three sisters: Wilma Lanece Zielonka of Wilmington, NC, Dianna Rose (Edward) of Cabin Creek, WV and Rosezella Michalsky (Frank) of Juneau, AK; one brother, Edward Collins (Teresa) of Concord, NC; two grandchildren: Rei Faye Wood and Isabella Hope Adcock; one great-grandchild, Brooklyn Price; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Robert, Marlin, and Thomas Collins; and her sister, Vivian Lee Grounds. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post 5091, 4257 Spruill Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary