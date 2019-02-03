|
|
Linda Ann Jean Wood Hanahan - The family of Linda Ann Jean Wood will receive friends Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday in Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post 5091, 4257 Spruill Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 4, 2019