Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Ann Jean Wood


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Ann Jean Wood Obituary
Linda Ann Jean Wood Hanahan - The family of Linda Ann Jean Wood will receive friends Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday in Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post 5091, 4257 Spruill Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now