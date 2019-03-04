Linda Lou Coleman MONCKS CORNER - Linda Lou Coleman, age 70 entered her Heavenly home on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was a resident at Pruitt Health in Moncks Corner, SC. Linda loved the Lord. She was a member of Calvary Church in North Charleston. Born on June 8, 1948 in Charleston, SC to Lloyd and Agnes Jones of Goose Creek, SC. She leaves behind her mother, Agnes Jones as well as her siblings; Ann Williams, Gordon Jones, Michael Jones, Chuck & Marty Jones and Rhonda Heide. She also leaves a daughter, Danielle Olivia Coleman and four grandchildren; Dillon Norris, Natalia Looker, Damien Looker and Kaiden Looker. She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd "Gator" Jones. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2019