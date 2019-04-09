Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Myers Berganske. View Sign





Linda Myers-Berganske SUMMERVILLE - Linda was born February 22, 1951 in Joliet, IL to John Sr. and Carmela (nee Arciero) Myers. She remained in the Joliet area after high school receiving her BA from Lewis University and began her 33-year teaching career in the Valley View and Joliet High School Districts, retiring in 2006. Linda was a dedicated educator to her English and speech classes and was loved and held in the highest regard by her students and colleagues. She loved learning and sharing her knowledge. Linda became a national trainer in the Franklin Covey leadership system and helped implement it within the Joliet High Schools. She completed her MA in Journalism at Governors State University while teaching full time and began freelance writing, several of her pieces being published in local newspapers including The Star, The Herald News and regional magazines. In her final year of college, Linda met the love of her life, Rodney Berganske, of unincorporated Lockport, and they were married in 1973. They had three daughters, Amie (Daniel) Heinz, Melissa (Thomas) Raef and Katie (Matthew) Frank, of whom she was infinitely proud. Linda was passionate in all the interests she pursued throughout her life. She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church and lived her life with a fervent faith in Christ. She was a true advocate for supporting friends, family, students, and causes like St. Jude and the Ronald McDonald House. In her retirement, she enjoyed supporting her community with her husband through organizations like Meals on Wheels. She maintained her life-long pursuit of fitness, enjoyed discovering Charleston and international travel with Rodney, continued her love of the French horn and music, and relished every moment she could spend with her eight grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father and mother and her sisters, Helen Green (Yuma, AZ) and Carmela Patterson (Sussex, WI). Linda is survived by her husband, daughters, grandchildren, and her siblings, John (Jacqueline) Myers, Jr. (Lockport, IL), Mark (Carol) Myers (Joliet, IL), Patrick Myers (Lexington, TN), and Kimberly Myers (DeKalb, IL). Friends and family of Linda Berganske are invited for a Memorial Mass on Friday, April 12, 2019, 9:00am at St. John the Beloved, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville. A reception will follow in the adjacent Madden Hall. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Religious Service Information St John's Beloved Catholic Chr

28 Sumter Ave

Summerville, SC 29483

