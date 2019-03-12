Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Linda Rae Allen SUMMERVILLE - Mrs. Linda Rae Allen 71, a retired teacher entered into eternal rest on March 6, 2019. Linda is the daughter of the late Mr. Ray Deaton an Son Scott. Survived by her mother Mrs. Betty Deaton, husband Eddy, Sons Todd (Cindy), and Steven, Daughters Katie (Rick) Laurie (Dale), Sally (Dawn) and Kimberly (Bud), and Diana (Steve). Numerous Cousins, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Her first love after Husband and Family was teaching, she so prized the children she inspired during her 30 years of elementary teaching. Linda was a devoted PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) member for 50 years and Beta Sigma Phi member for 45 years. Current chapter was Laureate Zeta. She also loved her Nebraska Cornhuskers! Linda was Vice President of the South Carolina Cornhuskers Football Booster Club. Funeral Service celebrating the life of Linda Allen, will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, visitation 2:30 and service at 3:30 at Bethany United Methodist Church, Spell Chapel 118 West 3rd South Street Summerville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.org or by phone 1-800-342-2383. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Religious Service Information Bethany United Methodist Chr

118 W 3rd South St

Summerville, SC 29483

Send Flowers Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2019

