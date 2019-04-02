Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Lola Jean "Loki" Tinsley Downs Mt. Pleasant - Lola Jean "Loki" Tinsley Downs, 96, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Col. Richard J. Downs (USAF, Ret.) died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street. Beaufort, SC at 2:00 pm. Loki was born April 8, 1922 in Birmingham, Alabama, daughter of Clifford Tinsley and Lola Beatrice Ford Tinsley. She received a degree in education from Huntington College in Montgomery, Alabama. She is survived by three sons, Douglas Downs of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Rich Downs of Waynesville, NC and Phil Downs of Albuquerque, NM; two daughters, Katie Downs of Pittsboro, NC and Patty Rushlow of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Maggie Eyer of Pittsboro, NC and Richard W. Downs of Orlando, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Margaret James and two brothers, Clifford Tinsley and Phil Tinsley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29465. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019
