|
|
Lola Jean "Loki" Tinsley Downs Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Lola Jean "Loki" Tinsley Downs are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Monday, April 8, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street. Beaufort, SC at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29465. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019