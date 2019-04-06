|
Lorraine Catherine Closs Dahlke Charleston - Lorraine Catherine Closs Dahlke, 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Reinhold Charles Dahlke, Jr., entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 30, 2019. Her graveside service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Lorraine was born September 13, 1933 in Buffalo, New York, daughter of John Closs and Zelda Burman Closs. She was a homemaker. She is survived by three sons, Reinhold Charles Dahlke, III and his wife, Jerry of Prosperity, SC, Eugene Robert Dahlke and his wife, Darlene Malissa Nicholson of Ladson, SC, and John Richard Dahlke and his wife, Paula of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Kristen Peterman, Ryan Dahlke, Justin Nicholson, Joshua Nicholson, and Chandler John Dahlke; and four great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019