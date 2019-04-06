Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
1601 Boundary Street
Beaufort, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Dahlke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Catherine Closs Dahlke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Catherine Closs Dahlke Obituary
Lorraine Catherine Closs Dahlke Charleston - Lorraine Catherine Closs Dahlke, 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Reinhold Charles Dahlke, Jr., entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 30, 2019. Her graveside service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Lorraine was born September 13, 1933 in Buffalo, New York, daughter of John Closs and Zelda Burman Closs. She was a homemaker. She is survived by three sons, Reinhold Charles Dahlke, III and his wife, Jerry of Prosperity, SC, Eugene Robert Dahlke and his wife, Darlene Malissa Nicholson of Ladson, SC, and John Richard Dahlke and his wife, Paula of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Kristen Peterman, Ryan Dahlke, Justin Nicholson, Joshua Nicholson, and Chandler John Dahlke; and four great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now