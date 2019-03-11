Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
Louis A. Jones

Louis A. Jones Mt. Pleasant - Mr. Louis A. Jones, 66, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 11, 2019. Residence: 1376 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Mr. Jones is the husband of Mrs. Barbra W. Jones; the father of Mrs. Reva C. Kinard (David), Mrs. Pamela Dean (Dexter), Mr. Calvin Mitchel and Mr. Von Washington; and the brother of Ms. Brenda L. Portee and Mr. James A. Jones. He was a retired Maintenance Worker for Charleston County School District.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2019
