Louis A. Jones Mt. Pleasant - Mr. Louis A. Jones, 66, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 11, 2019. Residence: 1376 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Mr. Jones is the husband of Mrs. Barbra W. Jones; the father of Mrs. Reva C. Kinard (David), Mrs. Pamela Dean (Dexter), Mr. Calvin Mitchel and Mr. Von Washington; and the brother of Ms. Brenda L. Portee and Mr. James A. Jones. He was a retired Maintenance Worker for Charleston County School District. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2019