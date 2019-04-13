In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUIS M. COLLINS Sr.. View Sign

In Loving Memory Of LOUIS M. COLLINS SR. April 14, 2014 We did not know that morning what sorrow the day would bring, when a heart of gold stopped beating and we couldn't do a thing. Oh, how we'd love to see you smile, to sit and talk with you a while. To be together in the same old way, would be our special wish today. We miss you now, our hearts are sore. As the time goes by we miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face, no one can ever take your place. Your loving wife Naomi C. Collins, children Lendall, Marci, Louis Jr., Marquita and Alaina, Sisters, Brothers, Family and Friends. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2019

