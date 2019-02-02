Home

J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
510 St. James Avenue
Goose Creek, SC
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Magnolia Cemetery
70 Cunnington Avenue
Charleston, SC
View Map
Lucita Bautista Erese Obituary
Lucita Bautista Erese Goose Creek - The Mass of Christian Burial for Lucita Bautista Erese will be held, Monday, February 4, 2019, in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Avenue at 10:00 am. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 3, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Rd, from 5:00 pm to 7 pm, with a Vigil Service at 6:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC, 29445. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019
