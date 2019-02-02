|
|
Lucita Bautista Erese Goose Creek - The Mass of Christian Burial for Lucita Bautista Erese will be held, Monday, February 4, 2019, in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Avenue at 10:00 am. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 3, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Rd, from 5:00 pm to 7 pm, with a Vigil Service at 6:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC, 29445. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019