Remembering Mommy-25 years MRS. LUCRETIA G. BRYAN August 27, 1916 ~ May 4, 1994 Mommy, we thought of you today, But that is nothing new; We think of you in silence and often speak your name, All we have are precious memories and your picture in a frame, Your memory is a keepsake from which we will never part, God has you in His arms We have you forever in our hearts. Doris, Carl(Jackie), Hermean(Leon), Debby; Grands and Great-Grands.