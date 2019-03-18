Luther "Pump" Gadson, Jr. CHARLESTON - Mr. Luther "Pump" Gadson, Jr., 71, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Gloria Taylor Gadson passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 95 Cooper St., Charleston, SC 29403. He will be laid to rest in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, SC 29414. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary. He is survived by his children: Donna Nelson (Frederick), Charles Taylor, Barry Taylor, Charlene McNeil (Henry), Karen Bennett (Darcin), Shawn Lowery (Efrem), Lorraine Dawson, Luther Gadson, III. (Taneisha) and Aaron Gadson; twenty-two grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, siblings: Sylvester, Anthony Gordon (Jackie) and Gary Gadson; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther O. Gadson and Janie Lou Gadson; paternal grandparents, James and Madleen Gadson; maternal grandparents, John and Beaulah Polite; son-in-law, Wendell Dawson; siblings: Jerome Greene, John Gadson and Mary Lou Major. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2019