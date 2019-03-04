In Loving Memory Of Our Mother and Grandmother MRS. MARGARET GRADDICK Who departed this life March 5, 1980 Deep in our hearts is a portrait more precious than diamonds or gold, Of a lost one we loved so dearly, our memories will never grow cold. Sadly missed by your daughter, Blondell Heyward, Grandchildren Bernard, Christine, Gloria G., Rita, Gail, Karla and Tony.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2019