MARGARET GRADDICK

In Memoriam
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET GRADDICK.

In Loving Memory Of Our Mother and Grandmother MRS. MARGARET GRADDICK Who departed this life March 5, 1980 Deep in our hearts is a portrait more precious than diamonds or gold, Of a lost one we loved so dearly, our memories will never grow cold. Sadly missed by your daughter, Blondell Heyward, Grandchildren Bernard, Christine, Gloria G., Rita, Gail, Karla and Tony.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.