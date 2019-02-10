Margaret Matson Charleston - Margaret Thrower Matson, age 81 of Charleston, left this world on February 8, 2019 to join family and friends in the eternal kingdom of our Savior Jesus Christ. The relatives and friends of Margaret Thrower Matson are invited to attend her Liturgy of the Word 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com Margaret was born in Charlotte, NC on February 13, 1937 to John Edward Thrower and Margaret Madagan Thrower. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Anthony Joseph Matson, her brother John E. Thrower, Jr., and her beloved sisters Edna T. Plyler and Evelyn T. Small. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Matson Porcher (Edward C. Porcher), her son Anthony J. Matson, Jr., sister Doris T. Brannen (Michael E. Butch Brannen), three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Margaret's greatest pleasures were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and longstanding friends. May she be renewed in paradise with Christ. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary