Margaret Seward Boensch Mt. Pleasant - Margaret Seward Boensch, 50, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Michael M. Boensch, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, April 18, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday April 22, 2019 at St. Andrew's Church Mount Pleasant, 440 Whilden Street at 2:30pm. Interment will follow at Christ Church Cemetery, 2304 Highway 17 N, Mount Pleasant, SC. The family will receive friends at 1:00pm at Sam's Hall on the church campus. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Margaret was born September 13, 1968 in Henderson, North Carolina, daughter of Betty Lyle Seward and the late James Donald Seward. She graduated from Eastside High School in Taylors, SC and the University of South Carolina, Columbia, with a Bachelor's Degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management. Margaret was a talented artist and craftswoman. She created beautiful jewelry and wind chimes while she stayed home to raise her daughters when they were young, she also enjoyed many other artistic endeavors and activities. She loved animals, especially cats, beach outings with the family, camping and USC football games. She previously worked as a teaching assistant at Mount Pleasant Academy and was a member of St. Andrew's Church, Mount Pleasant. She is survived by her husband, Michael M. Boensch and daughters Rebecca Lyle Boensch and Meredith Fleming Boensch, of Mt. Pleasant SC; mother, Betty Lyle Seward of Greenville, SC; sister, Lisa Seward Whitted (Johnny) of Greenville, SC; mother-in-law, Sarah Fleming Boensch of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister-in-law Lynn Seward of Greenville, SC and four brothers-in-law, Frank Boensch, III (Beth) of Oceanside, CA; John Boensch (Cindi) and Jim Boensch (Brenda) both of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and Chris Boensch (Erin) of Annapolis, MD.; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Seward of Greenville, SC; James Donald Seward III of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada; John Matthew Whitted of Greenville, SC; Jessica Boensch and Frank N. Boensch IV of Oceanside, CA; Elizabeth Boensch Kline (Frank) and Samantha Boensch of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Sarah Boensch and Kathryn Boensch, also of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Zoe Boensch, Bridie Boensch and Ramsay Boensch, all of Annapolis, MD. She is also survived by her precious cat, Cooper and her loving dog, Max. Margaret was preceded in death by her father, James Donald Seward, brothers James Donald Seward, Jr. (Jimmy), Mark Lyle Seward and father-in-law, Dr. Frank N. Boensch, IV. Margaret's beautiful smile, her care free attitude and kind loving nature will be greatly missed by her family, friends and everyone who knew her. But peace comes in knowing she is shining in heaven, and that we will see and be with her once again. We love Margaret.... Forever To Thee. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406, www.Charleston AnimalSociety.org or St. Andrew's Church for "Beauty From Ashes" Fund 440 Whilden St. Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary