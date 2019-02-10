Margaret Washington James Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Margaret Chavis Washington are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 11:00 am in Payne Church, 1560 Camp Rd, James Island, SC. Rev. Josephine P. Richardson, Pastor. Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at mortuary Monday from 4-7pm. Mrs. Washington will lie in state at the church 10 am Tuesday until the hour of service. Mrs. Washington leaves to cherish her memories, children, Edmund Washington, Gail Washington, Angela Washington, Stanley Washington, Jeanice Washington and SaraTyn W. Johnson; siblings, Eve Walker and Betty Chavis; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and cousins. Mrs. Washington was preceded in death by her daughter, Lottie Mae Washington. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019