Marie Seabrook Adams Wadmalaw Island - Mrs. Marie Seabrook Adams, 81, of Wadmalaw Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 09, 2019. The family will be receiving friends at 1457 Popcorn Haven Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Funeral Notice Later. Services of Comfort entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2019