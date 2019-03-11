|
Marjorie P.W. Ballenger Ladson - Marjorie P.W. Ballenger, 90, of Ladson, wife of the late John S. Ballenger passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Cypress Place. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Whispering Pines Memorial Gardens, 3044 Old U.S. 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Flowers will be accepted. Marjorie was born on February 27, 1929 in Mulga, Alabama, daughter of the late Patrick H. and Ruby Brown Welch. Survivors include: one son: John Patrick Ballenger (Deborah) of Summerville; one daughter: Linda Ballenger of Delanco, NJ; two grandchildren: Ryan Sieter of Delanco, NJ and Jessica R. Witlock (BJ) of Six Mile, SC; three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2019