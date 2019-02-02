Marjory C. Condit DENVER, CO - Marjory C. Condit (nee Cook) peacefully passed away on January 24th, 2019. Marj was born May 10, 1929 in Cincinnati, Ohio and grew up in Hamilton, Ohio. She graduated from Walnut Hill School for the Arts and attended Smith College in Massachusetts. Marj was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Russell L. Condit. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Loving mother of Susan (Gary) Burns of Cincinnati, OH, Barbara Condit of Charleston, SC, Sarah (Michael) Rawley of Denver, CO, and Connie (Paul) Derry of Ontario, Canada. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Chris, Molly, Kate, Annie, Claire, Ellen, Nick, Morgan and Emily, and of her 10 great-grandchildren. Throughout her life, Marj deeply valued her friendships. She was an avid shareholder and consumer of P&G goods, a lover of golf, bridge, travel, the arts, and entertaining. Marjory was an active member of Cincinnati's Junior League and Coldstream Country Club, as well as Sea Pines Country Club (Hilton Head). Marj was passionate about her many philanthropic causes including: Alumni Associations of Smith College, Walnut Hill, and the Washington & Jefferson Fund (honoring husband Russell), Cincinnati Regatta at East Fork Lake, Cincinnati Center for Developmental Disorders (CCDD) at Children's Hospital, and later through the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry (Hilton Head). A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 22nd at 11:00 at Armstrong's Old Chapel (Cincinnati, Ohio), followed by coffee in the Atrium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry (Hilton Head), to the , or through any random act of kindness. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjory C. Condit.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019