Mark Tatum Bonaca GOOSE CREEK - Mark Tatum Bonaca, 52 of Goose Creek, SC passed away on Monday April 22, 2019. Mark was a "Fixer" with a brilliant mind and a magnetic force. He had a sensitive heart that will live on in the memory of all those close to him. He loved and accepted everyone from all walks of life. He was a true hero to everyone who knew him. He is survived by his best friend and biggest cheerleader, Jamie Walker Bonaca, their two beautiful children Mark "Bryce" Bonaca, Bree Bauer Bonaca, mother Elaine Baskin, grandmother Elizabeth Tatum Flinsch, brother Gianpaolo Bonaca (Riley) sister Catherine Lesser, mother-in-law Connie Walker, and brothers-in-law Scott Walker and Brian Walker (Melissa). He was preceded in death by his father Paolo Bonaca and his father-in-law William K. Walker. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Mark's life on Friday, April 26 beginning at 3pm at his home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 25, 2019